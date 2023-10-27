HamberMenu
T.N. announces Deepavali bonus for PSU workers

October 27, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a bonus and ex-gratia for over 2.83 lakh eligible employees and workers of State-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for 2022-23. The State exchequer would incur an expenditure of ₹402.97 crore.

Eligible employees of Tangedco, various State Transport Corporations and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would get an 8.33% bonus and 11.67% ex-gratia, an official press release said.

While workers of profit-making PSUs would get a 20% bonus of 8.33% and 11.67% ex-gratia, those in loss-making PSUs would get 10% (bonus of 8.33% and 1.67% ex-gratia), it said.

‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board would also get 10%. ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board would get a bonus of 8.33%. Contract staff of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would get an ex-gratia of ₹3,000. Permanent employees are eligible for a bonus of ₹8,400 to ₹16,800.

