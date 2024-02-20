GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 | ₹42,281 crore allocated for agriculture & related departments

A total of 2 lakh work projects are to be carried out under MGNREGS in 2024-25; 23.51 lakh power connections have been extended to farmers so far, T.N. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said

February 20, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
To facilitate the smooth movement of agricultural produce and ensure connectivity between farmers in the villages and the markets, single-layer WBM Roads are also being laid, T.N. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said

To facilitate the smooth movement of agricultural produce and ensure connectivity between farmers in the villages and the markets, single-layer WBM Roads are also being laid, T.N. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

A total sum of ₹42,281 crore has been allocated for agriculture and related departments during 2024-25, the Tamil Nadu government said in the Agriculture Budget for 2024-25, presented at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The other related departments include Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, Water Resources, Rural Development, Food, Co-operation, Revenue, Forest and Sericulture, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

During 2024-25, 2 lakh work projects would be carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at a cost of ₹7,000 crore, he said. This work includes digging of, and building, farm ponds, water recharge shafts, sunken ponds, percolation ponds, recharge wells, new ponds, earthern bunds and stone bunds.

“To facilitate the smooth movement of agricultural produce and ensure connectivity between farmers in the villages and the markets, single-layer WBM Roads are also being taken up for unconnected habitations of Scheduled Tribes in hilly areas,” the Minister said.

As for three-phase free power connections in the State, the Minister said that approximately 23.51 lakh connections have been extended to farmers so far. “The government is committed to compensating Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) with a payment of around ₹7,280 crore,” he said.

