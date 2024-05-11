GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three, including 13-year-old girl killed, five injured after car turns turtle near Cuddalore

Police said the driver of the car lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch near Ramanatham; the injured persons have been hospitalised

Published - May 11, 2024 12:55 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
The accident occurred when the vehicle was proceeding from Tiruchi to Puducherry, police said

The accident occurred when the vehicle was proceeding from Tiruchi to Puducherry, police said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed and five others sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in, turned turtle near a petrol bunk near Ramanatham in Cuddalore district on Friday (May 10, 2024) night.

Police identified the deceased as Nandana, 13 and Ammu, 30, both residents of Vallam village in Thanjavur and Praveen Kumar, 38, driver of the Innova car, hailing from Puducherry.

The accident occurred when the vehicle was proceeding from Tiruchi to Puducherry. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road and fell into a ditch. While Ammu and Nandana died on the spot, the driver died at the local government hospital, police said.

All the five injured persons have been admitted to the Government General Hospital om Perambalur. The condition of a girl child is stated to be serious, police said.

The Ramanatham Police have registered a case and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of accident.

