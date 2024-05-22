GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Education Plus Guidance Programme to be held across Tamil Nadu

Updated - May 22, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 12:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology and The Hindu organises ‘The HinduEducation Plus Guidance Programme’ to help students through their choices in TNEA, JEE and NEET counselling.

The series of educational sessions has been designed in such a way that it will guide students to make informed decisions regarding their higher education and career, according to a press release.

These sessions will be held in various cities across Tamil Nadu including Vellore, Krishnagiri, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Chengalpet and Chennai from May 25 to July 14.

The registrations for the event will start at 9 a.m. and the event will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry is free for all. Career consultant and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi will give his expert opinion during the sessions.

“The primary objective of these sessions is to equip students with the knowledge to approach the admission processes confidently and to choose the right institutions and courses that align with their career aspirations,” the release said. The sessions are interactive and students will be able to ask questions with the experts.

For further details, contact: 90300 77030 / 9962266550 / 90940 42091 or please visit: https://bit.ly/4bMLQuw

Or scan the QR code. 

City and venue details:
Vellore — 25.05.2024 — Sunbeam CBSE & Matric Schools, 128A, Katpadi-Chittoor Road, Mettukulam, Vellore - 632059
Krishnagiri — 26.05.2024 — Hotel RKV Residency, Near New Bus Stand, Bangalore Main Road, Krishnagiri - 635001
Thanjavur — 01.06.2024 — Kandhasaras Mahal AC, 201 / 7E, Medical College Road, Next to Lakshmi Seval, Thanjavur - 613007
Villupuram — 02.06.2024 — Rani Krishna Mahal, East VGP Nagar, Valluvan Vasugi Nagar, Opp to New Bus Stand, Villupuram – 605602
Dindigul — 08.06.2024 — Parson’s court, 85, Mengles Road, Mendonsa Colony, Nagal Nagar, Dindigul – 624003
Madurai — 09.06.2024 — JC Residency, 14, Lady Doak College Road, Chinna Chokikulam, Madurai - 625002
Tirunelveli — 15.06.2024 — Sundari Mahal, 997/2, Sundari Complex, Thiruvananthapuram Road, Near New Bus Stand, Tirunelveli - 627005
Chengalpet — 13.07.2024 — Venue to be decided
Chennai — 14.07.2024 — Venue to be decided

