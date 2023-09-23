Tamil Nadu will soon come out with a AVGC-XR policy

September 23, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology and Digital Services Minister, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, said on Friday that the State would soon launch the Tamil Nadu-Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics Policy.

“This is one sector has potential at the global level. We are collating inputs for this policy and after the Chief Minister’s approval, the policy will be announced,” he said at the sidelines of a stakeholder’s consultation workshop for T.N. AVGC-XR Policy 2023.

T. G. Thyagarajan, Chairman, Media & Entertainment Sub-Committee, CII Southern Region & Managing Partner, Sathya Jyothi Films, said: “I feel that we are in the right place at the right moment to bring the stakeholders together for discussing AVGC in Tamil Nadu. I say this in the context of increasing number of OTT platforms and the demand for good content; new and young talent that is sweeping the industry; enormous potential to add at least 1,000 more screens; growing dubbing business into Tamil Nadu and Tamil films being dubbed outside the State into different languages; potential of overseas markets in many countries and box office collections in recent times.”

During the workshop, Sameer Jain, Managing Director, Primus Partners, suggested the setting up of AVGC-XR clusters across the State, allotment of industrial land within the cluster, and the setting up of a Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR. He also spoke about building technology hubs for this sector in the State and providing fiscal incentives, especially for women entrepreneurs in the AVGC sector. Mr. Jain also pointed out that academic institutions need to set up AVGC-XR related courses and infrastructure.

S. Aneesh Sekhar, Managing Director of ELCOT, mentioned that this is a strategic sector that the State is focused on. He highlighted that through this workshop, the State would collate inputs on how to create an ecosystem suitable for entrepreneurship in the AVGC sector, how to promote emerging startups working in the sector, how to attract big investments from global firms in this sector and how to create a talent pool.