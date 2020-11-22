Tamil Nadu Hindu Mahasabha State Secretary hacked to death

Tamil Nadu Hindu Mahasabha State Secretary Nagaraj was hacked to death near his residence in Hosur on Sunday.
According to the police, 45-year-old Nagaraj was asked to come out of his house and was hacked to death near his residence at Anumandha Nagar by an unidentified gang around 8 a.m. on Sunday. The police were alerted and they rushed to the spot.
Krishnagiri police have registered a case and are investigating. Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar said the deceased was into real estate business. He added that based on preliminary investigation, the motive behind the murder was found to be personal enmity and there were no other communal or political reasons involved.
The police said that a three to five-member gang is suspected to be behind the murder.
