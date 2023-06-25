Tamil Nadu constitutes State Bird Authority to improve bird sanctuaries

June 25, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a State Bird Authority to monitor and improve bird sanctuaries, nesting conditions for birds, and ecotourism facilities.

The committee, chaired by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, will comprise representatives from various departments such as Forests, Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Public Works, and Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Corporation.

The Authority has planned to undertake an Integrated Management Plan for all bird sanctuaries, map locations where native and migratory birds visit to create new protected areas for birds, improve visitor facilities and ecotourism development opportunities, as per the recently issued Government Order.

“This is a much-needed authority as Tamil Nadu has 17 bird sanctuaries of which 14 are Ramsar sites. The State is also part of the Central Asian Flyway so it is important that there is a body to put together the efforts taken in different sanctuaries,” Ms Sahu told The Hindu. The integrated plan is also set to include monitoring the number of birds and addressing local shortcomings. “But some issues such as visitor facilities, toilets are common in all the places so we are looking to improve them,” said Ms. Sahu.

Welcoming the establishment of a high-level authority, K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan of The Nature Trust, said steps should also be taken for awareness among people on bird conservation. He stressed on the importance of continued efforts even if there’s change in members of State panels.