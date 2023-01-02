HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu announces 4% hike in DA for State government employees, teachers

Panel to be constituted to study teachers' demand for 'equal pay for equal work'

January 02, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a 4% increase in the dearness allowance for the State government employees and teachers with effect from New Year’s Day.

In a statement, he said the decision followed representations in this regard. The increase would benefit over 16 lakh employees, teachers and pensioners and cost the exchequer ₹2,359 crore.

Mr. Stalin also announced that the government would constitute a committee headed by the Secretary (Expenditure), Finance Department, to look into the ‘equal pay for equal work’ demand of the protesting teachers.

“The government has decided to scrutinise the recommendations of the committee and take action,” Mr. Stalin said. He also appealed to the government employees and teachers to accept the hike in the dearness allowance as a New Year gift and co-operate with the government.

