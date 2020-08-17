State records 5,950 fresh infections, 125 deaths

Chennai and its neighbouring districts continue to see cases surge; 6,019 persons discharged from hospitals after treatment

With 5,950 more people testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the number of active cases in the State rose to 54,019. Tamil Nadu’s overall infection tally reached 3,38,055.

As many as 6,019 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 2,78,270.

The death toll continued to rise as 125 more fatalities were recorded on Sunday. As many as 5,766 persons have died of the infection so far.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu continued to see a rise in the number of cases. Chennai recorded 1,196 new cases, taking its tally to 1,16,650. A total of 1,009 persons were discharged in the city on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,02,698. The number of active cases in the city stands at 11,498. Chennai has recorded 2,454 deaths so far, including 22 on Sunday.

Tiruvallur recorded 488 new infections, while health officials identified 436 new cases in Chengalpattu. Kancheepuram reported 307 new cases. While Tiruvallur reported eight deaths in the last 24 hours, the other two districts recorded three deaths each. Coimbatore reported 395 fresh infections. Theni accounted for 205 cases and Vellore 264.

Of the 125 people whose deaths were recorded on Sunday, 17 had no co-morbidities. As many as 39 deaths occurred in private hospitals and 89 in government facilities. Among those who died was a 21-year-old woman from Chengalpattu who was admitted to the government medical college in the district on August 12. She died on Friday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 90-year-old man from Chennai who was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday died within four hours of admission. He was hypertensive and had fever and breathing difficulty for four days. He died due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory disorder.

A 94-year-old man from Virudhunagar, who had diabetes, was admitted on August 13 to the government medical college hospital there with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for three days. He died on Saturday evening of viral pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The total number of persons tested on Sunday was 68,444. Till date, the State has tested 35,81,939 persons, health officials said.

U.T. count

The number of active cases in the Union Territory of Puducherry crossed 3,000 on Sunday with 384 new admissions, even as four more deaths took the toll to 110.

Cuddalore recorded 185 cases, while Kallakurichi district reported 72 infections. A total of 84 cases were reported in Villupuram district.