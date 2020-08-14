State issues guidelines for school admissions

The admission process in schools, which will begin from August 17, should be carried out in accordance with physical distancing norms and a host of other precautions. The School Education Department had announced, earlier this week, that admissions for Classes 1,6 and 9 would begin in all schools, including government and aided institutions, from August 17. For Plus One, schools have been asked to begin admissions from August 24.
In a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) released, the government had directed schools to fix pre-assigned time slots to prevent crowding of students and parents on the campus and had asked everyone to wear face masks.
Students and parents from containment zones have been asked to come to the school for admissions only after their quarantine period was over and schools have also been encouraged to carry out the admission process over phone for these students.
Schools have been directed to thoroughly clean and sanitize campuses and make arrangements for handwash facilities and sanitizers before commencing the process. Heads of schools have been asked to ensure adherence to the guidelines.
The same guidelines will also apply for the distribution of transfer certificates for students applying for them.
