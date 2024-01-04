GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State aims to increase dependence on green energy says Industries Minister

IIT M Research Park holds 2-day energy festival EnVision

January 04, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The State aims at increasing its dependence on green energy to 75% from 50%, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa said here on Thursday.

At the inauguration of the two-day energy conference EnVision at the IIT Madras Research Park here, the Minister said, “Tamil Nadu is 50% green, with 40% solar energy and 50% wind energy. We are now pushing ourselves to go up to 75%. Green hydrogen is something that is extremely promising. Pump storage is a key part of the entire green hydrogen initiative that we are taking up in Tamil Nadu,” he explained.  

According to him the State was looking for 10 GW of initial deployment in the offshore wind energy sector. “People should have climate common sense,” he said, adding that the State government was trying to inculcate “in every single mind, from school to college” the significance of climate change.

The State had earmarked ₹1,000 crore as green fund to develop green products. He urged “the team here and the energy festival to come up with ideas to help the government and India reach its sustainable energy goal.” 

The energy conference EnVision, India’s first energy festival, aims to set a roadmap of technologies towards a net-zero emission India. Over 500 delegates, including energy experts, industry leaders, policymakers, academia, researchers and students, are participating in the festival.  

Former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India Anil Kakodhar, and chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan, also participated. 

President of the IITM RP and IITM Incubation Cell and RTBI Ashok Jhunjhunwala, said as the country’s gross domestic product grew so would our greenhouse gas emissions.  

The event includes a workshop focusing on CSIR labs. The conference will discuss 10 areas such as green buildings; solar manufacturing; electric mobility; energy storage; nuclear energy; climate finance; climate policy; heating and cooling; green hydrogen; waste to energy and motors and controllers.

higher education / research / greenhouse gases

