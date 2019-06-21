Stalin seeks special resolution

DMK president and Opposition leader M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to move a special resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the first day of the next session to elicit the opinion of MLAs on the water crisis and take constructive steps to tide over the situation.
In a statement here, he said the DMK was ready to cooperate in finding a solution to the water crisis when the resolution is taken up for discussion.
“People who have booked online for water with Metrowater have to wait between 20 and 25 days. Even though the Kerala Chief Minister has come forward to supply water to Tamil Nadu, the State government has rejected the offer. It is condemnable. The State government should accept the offer,” he said. “The State economy, which is in a bad shape, has been further affected by the water scarcity,” Mr. Stalin added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor