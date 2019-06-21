Stalin seeks special resolution

DMK president and Opposition leader M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to move a special resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the first day of the next session to elicit the opinion of MLAs on the water crisis and take constructive steps to tide over the situation.

In a statement here, he said the DMK was ready to cooperate in finding a solution to the water crisis when the resolution is taken up for discussion.

“People who have booked online for water with Metrowater have to wait between 20 and 25 days. Even though the Kerala Chief Minister has come forward to supply water to Tamil Nadu, the State government has rejected the offer. It is condemnable. The State government should accept the offer,” he said. “The State economy, which is in a bad shape, has been further affected by the water scarcity,” Mr. Stalin added.