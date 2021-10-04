Stalin launches software to aid police investigations

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched a face recognition software to aid police personnel during their investigations. The software would help compare photos of suspects with a data resource of over 5.30 lakh photos uploaded in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

The software is expected to track down accused persons, suspects, missing persons and unidentified corpses with data from the CCTNS, an official release said. If the accused or the suspect is also involved in another offence being probed by another police station, the information about him/her would be shared between them.

It would also help in checking whether there is a history sheet behind a person or whether any warrant has been issued against a person which has been pending. The software could be installed in the work stations in police stations as well in the smartphones of police personnel on the field, the release said.

There is a plan to improve the software to identify faces in footage obtained from CCTVs. It would help in people, who are being looked out for and missing persons could be tracked in bus, railway or air terminuses or in festivals.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Additional Director-General of Police Vinit Dev Wankhede (State Crime Records Bureau) and senior officials were present.