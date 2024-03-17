GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Smart Vision Glasses donated to the visually challenged

The gadgets are indigenously manufactured by SHG Technologies Private Limited, Bengaluru

March 17, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal (District 3232) provided smart vision glasses to 11 vision impaired persons with the support of the National Federation of the Blind. These glasses based on artificial intelligence will assist the visually challenged in identifying objects such as vehicles, obstacles, traffic signals. It also supports a regional language, in addition to English.

The Club, led by its resident A.R.M. Ravikumar, has undertaken several welfare projects including health and blood donation camps, and lake renovation. These glasses are manufactured locally by SHG Technologies Private Limited, Bengaluru. The company has provided the gadgets at a nominal price of ₹30,000 per set with a smart phone, a press release said.

Navin Guptha, Health Director of Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal, Mohamed Ibrahim, Regional Business Development Manager of SHG Technologies Private Limited, and Ln.P. Damodaran, Director, Projects Southern India for the National Federation of Blind spoke on the occasion.

