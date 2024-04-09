GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sight screening camp for the underprivileged launched in Thiruvanmiyur

Around 100 members of the underprivileged community were given spectacles

April 09, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The India Vision Initiative (IVI) has launched a screening camp at Valluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur. A mobile eye unit with vision screening and diagnostic facilities will screen people in the locality. Australian Consul General Silai Zaki commissioned the unit and commended the IVI for its service. Vinod Daniel, chief executive officer, IVI, and Sivaramakrishnan L., corporate social responsibility manager of Five-Star Business Finance Limited, which is supporting the campaign, participated. Mr. Vinod said that apart from screening, the underprivileged people would also be diagnosed for ocular conditions. Around 100 members of the underprivileged community were given spectacles.

