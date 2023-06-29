Shankar Jiwal appointed as Tamil Nadu’s new Director General of Police

June 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government, on June 29, 2023 has issued orders appointing incumbent Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Shankar Jiwal, as the Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu. He is to succeed C. Sylendra Babu who will retire from service on June 30.

DGP, Training, Sandeep Rai Rathore, will be the new Commissioner of Chennai Police.

A 1990-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, Mr. Jiwal has served in different capacities in various police units over a span of more than 30 years. He had a stint in central deputation as South Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau. As Inspector-General of Police, Internal Security, he played a key role in the formation of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit and equipping the State intelligence machinery with advanced surveillance gadgets.

In 2019, Mr. Jiwal was conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2019. He was appointed as Chennai Police Commissioner soon after the DMK returned to power in May 2021. As DGP/HoPF, he will hold office for a period of two years as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh case. He was in the panel of three officers, including Sanjay Arora and B.K. Ravi, cleared by the UPSC for appointment as DGP, Tamil Nadu.

Chennai police chief

Sandeep Rai Rathore, a 1992-batch IPS officer, will take charge as the Commissioner of Police, Chennai. Before his posting as DGP, Training, Mr. Rathore was Commissioner, Avadi, where he introduced the Integrated Modern Control Room /Command Centre in which live feed on video wall of all the police stations, CCTVs in traffic junctions, drone footages and live monitoring of all patrol vehicles was done for the first time in the State.

In 2015, Mr. Rathore who was on central deputation as Inspector-General of Police, National Disaster Response Force, supervised the relief and rescue operations in the flood affected Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. He served in Chennai city as Joint Commissioner, Central, in 2007 and conducted the 150th year celebration of establishment of Chennai Police.

Mr. Rathore is recipient of the President Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 2015, President Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 2008, and United Nations Peacekeeping Medal, 2002.