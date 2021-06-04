Tamil Nadu

Commissioner calls on ailing police personnel

Special visitor: Commissioner Shankar Jiwal enquiring about the police personnel at COVID-19 care centre on Anna University campus in Chennai on Friday.  

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, clad in personal protective equipment (PPE), visited a COVID-19 care centre on the Anna University campus where police personnel, their family members and ministerial staff were under treatment.

The exclusive centre for police force, functioning since April 27, has 360 beds and ambulance facilities. Eighty two persons here are under treatment at the centre. Mr. Jiwal went around the centre and personally enquired with each one of them and handed over fruit bouquets and dry fruits to them. He also visited the quarantine centre for police personnel in Egmore.

As many as 1,055 police personnel and their family members were admitted here after testing positive for COVID-19. So far, 925 of them were discharged after being cured of infection.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal clad in personal protective equipment(PPE) inspected COVID-19 care centre at Anna University campus on Friday.


