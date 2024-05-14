GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Selvaraj laid to rest with full state honours

Published - May 14, 2024 09:11 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
The funeral of M. Selvaraj being held at Sithamalli village in Tiruvarur on Tuesday.

The funeral of M. Selvaraj being held at Sithamalli village in Tiruvarur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The funeral of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP and the national council member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) M. Selvaraj was held with full state honours on Tuesday in Sithamalli village in Tiruvarur. Selvaraj died at a private hospital in the city on Monday, where he had been undergoing treatment for respiratory and kidney-related problems. K. Narayanan, national secretary of the CPI, R. Mutharasan, State secretary, DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu, and members of various political parties attended the funeral. A 21-gun salute was given by the State police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.