Selvaperunthagai flays Modi’s remark that previous Congress regimes wanted to allot 15% of Union budget for minorities

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the previous Congress-led UPA regime wanted to allocate 15% of the Union budget for minorities.

In a statement, he sought the evidence for Mr. Modi’s remarks and pointed out that the Congress election manifesto had promised equal rights and equal opportunities for all sections of people and safeguard the Constitution.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai alleged that the Prime Minister was playing divisive politics through his false propaganda and it won’t succeed.

He also alleged that since the commencement of general elections, Mr. Modi had been making remarks against Muslims.

In a recent interview, Mr. Modi said the day he resorted to divisive politics he would be unworthy of public life, Mr. Selvaperunthagai pointed out. “This shows Mr. Modi’s U-turn and the reason for this is the ploy to divide people has not been accepted,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai also expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would emerge victorious and form the government at the Centre.