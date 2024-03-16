Second World Classical Tamil Conference to be held in Chennai in June 2025: CM Stalin

March 16, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that the second World Classical Tamil Conference would be held in Chennai in June 2025, for five days.

The first World Classical Tamil Conference was held in June 2010 in Coimbatore, under the leadership of then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

In the three years of the DMK government various awards have been presented to qualified Tamil scholars, and the government has taken various steps for the development of Tamil, Mr. Stalin said in a statement issued on Saturday, March 16, 2024.