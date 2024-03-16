GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Second World Classical Tamil Conference to be held in Chennai in June 2025: CM Stalin

Mr. Stalin, in a statement, said the conference would be held for five days; the first such conference was held in Coimbatore in June 2010

March 16, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that the second World Classical Tamil Conference would be held in Chennai in June 2025, for five days.

The first World Classical Tamil Conference was held in June 2010 in Coimbatore, under the leadership of then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

In the three years of the DMK government various awards have been presented to qualified Tamil scholars, and the government has taken various steps for the development of Tamil, Mr. Stalin said in a statement issued on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

