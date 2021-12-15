‘Restore old permit system for quarries’

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded the restoration of the system of issuing permits once in 15 days for operating stone quarries.

Under the new system, the permits were being issued once in three days. In place of the earlier norm of letting the quarries mine up to 12,000 units of blue metal a year, thus allowing the operator to achieve the target, the new system set the cap at 1,000 units a month, he pointed out. He called for changes in the new rules and said quarries were being operated even after the permits expired.

In a statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam termed “belated” the CBSE’s decision to drop a misogynistic comprehension exercise in the Class 10 English examination, and wanted the Board to hold a probe.

Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam, in a joint statement, condemned the reported arrest of differently abled persons, who were agitating for an increase in the monthly assistance, and called for their immediate release. AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran made a similar demand.