Rename six Scheduled Castes as Devendrakula Vellalar: Krishnasamy

Puthiya Tamilagam cadre hold hunger strikes across State

Puthiya Tamilagam founder Krishnasamy participated in a day-long hunger strike at Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore district and Udumalai in Tiruppur district, demanding that six Scheduled Castes be renamed as Devendrakula Vellalar.

A separate category called ‘Extreme Backward Class’ should be created for them to ensure that reservations in jobs and education continue, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Krishnasamy said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had promised that these demands would be looked into after the Lok Sabha election, but there had been no movement in this regard.

“The Central and State governments seem to be stepping back from their promises. We want to remind them of their promises through this protest. We had informed the police about the protest but party office-bearers have been harassed and threatened, and the pandals that were put up have been removed,” said Dr. Krishnasamy.

“The State government should act with a conscience,” he said. Party sources said the hunger strike was organised at over 600 places where Devendrakula Vellalars live in southern Tamil Nadu.

Shyam Krishnasamy, the party’s youth wing leader, also participated.