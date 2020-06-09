Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth asks people to be safe

Rajini Makkal Mandram founder Rajinikanth on Tuesday urged people to follow strict physical distancing measure and to wear mask all the time as COVID-19 cases in Chennai keeps increasing by the day.

In a statement thanking his RMM members, Mr. Rajinikanth said the COVID-19 crises has been a major blow to even developed nations. “Please ensure that the need of your families are taken care of and keep them safe. If we lose our health, we lose our life,” he said.

He also congratulated the members of RMM for providing relief to people in need during the lockdown.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:37:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rajinikanth-asks-people-to-be-safe/article31790867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY