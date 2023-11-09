HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rains lead to landslips, cancellation of NMR train services in the Nilgiris

Due to heavy rains in the district, the Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna announced holiday for all schools and colleges in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kundah and Kotagiri taluks.

November 09, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fifteen houses of Irula tribes were damaged on November 9 as trees were uprooted at Melkooppu near Konavakarai tribal village near Kilkotagiri in the Nilgiris due to heavy rain the previous night. Kilkotagiri received 228 mm of rainfall

Fifteen houses of Irula tribes were damaged on November 9 as trees were uprooted at Melkooppu near Konavakarai tribal village near Kilkotagiri in the Nilgiris due to heavy rain the previous night. Kilkotagiri received 228 mm of rainfall | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy rains in the Nilgiris led to the cancellation of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services and landslips in four places, including two along the Kotagiri to Mettupalayam Roads early on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

According to officials from the State and National Highways departments, one landslip occurred along the Mettupalayam - Coonoor Road, near Kunjapannai. Another landslip was reported along the Coonoor to Bandhimai Road, while another occurred at Meekeri village.

A boulder came crashing down at the Kotagiri -Mettupalayam road. The State Highways department has cleared the road and one way traffic was allowed

A boulder came crashing down at the Kotagiri -Mettupalayam road. The State Highways department has cleared the road and one way traffic was allowed | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two earth movers as well as workers were rushed to the spots to clear the traffic. According to officials, the four landslips in the Nilgiris were cleared by early Thursday morning. However, landslips in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district led to traffic having to be temporarily stopped till the roads were cleared, officials said.

The NMR trains plying between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam as well as Udhagamandalam and Mettupalayam were cancelled on Thursday as soil and ballast under the railway track was washed away near Kallar due to heavy rains.

Till Thursday morning, an average of 41.12 millimeters of rain was recorded across the Nilgiris, with Coonoor, Burliar, Yedapalli, Kotagiri and especially Kil Kotagiri experiencing the brunt of the rains.

Due to heavy rains in the district, the Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna announced holiday for all schools and colleges in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kundah and Kotagiri taluks. Many agricultural areas, especially in the Ketti Valley are feared to have suffered serious crop losses due to the rains flooding the agricultural fields.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / rains / Monsoon / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.