Promise of free LPG cylinders not possible: Mutharasan

The AIADMK’s promise of giving six free cooking gas cylinders every year was not possible, said CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Mutharasan asked after giving six LPG cylinders for free, would not the government increase the price of the other six cylinders. “Only after the AIADMK realised that it could not retain power in the State after the Assembly election, its leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has made such an announcement,” Mr. Mutharasan said.

Commenting on the AIADMK’s claim that its election manifesto had been leaked out, Mr. Mutharasan said it showed that the party had become weak.

He said the Central government was swindling people by increasing prices of essential commodities. The BJP government was not bothered about the common man, he said.

He demanded that the livelihood of fireworks unit employees should be protected. He wondered why the State government had not acted against officials who had failed to prevent fatal accidents in fireworks units.