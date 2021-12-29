PMK will lead future alliances: Ramadoss

Coming to power in 2026 not an impossible goal: party leader

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said his party will lead future electoral alliances in the State.

“Those who accept our leadership can join us. Be sure that we will lead and form a separate alliance. Have no doubts about whether we would change this stance or move to this or that alliance,” he told cadre while addressing the party’s special general body meeting in Chennai.

“The goal to come to power in 2026 is a difficult one, but not impossible,” a resolution adopted at the meeting said. Recalling the decision of the party to go it alone in 2016, the resolution said that had this stance continued in 2021, the PMK could have increased its chances of victory. The party aligned itself with the AIADMK “to secure reservation for the Vanniyar community in education and jobs”, it said.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said it was painful that the PMK, which was started 32 years ago, had not ascended to power. After 1971, the DMK did not retain power in consecutive elections and the AIADMK now faced internal issues, he said, adding that the situation would prove ideal for the PMK in 2026.

Dr. Anbumani felt the Madras High Court unfairly struck down the 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars. “If we don’t win in the Supreme Court, we will make it a political battle,” he said.

Resolutions seeking NEET exemption from next academic year, reservation for locals in government and private jobs, power for State government to appoint Vice-Chancellors were among the others passed at the meeting. The party also urged the Centre to drop Chennai-Salem highway project.