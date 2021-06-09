Tamil Nadu

Plea to permit MSMEs with 50% workforce

K.R. Gnanasambandan, president of Laghu Udyog Bharati, has urged the State government to permit MSME units to function with 50% workforce.

In a press release, he said while the government had permitted shops to function from 6 a.m to 5 p.m., the G.O. was silent about MSME units, which were the source of supply for almost all products.

All these units were strictly complying with COVID-19 safety precautions. Therefore, the government must permit them to function with 50% work force. Similarly, all shops selling inputs for manufacturing industry should be allowed to function.

The permitted business timing from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. might be useful for vegetable and grocery shops. But hardware and spare parts shops could be allowed to function from 8 a.m. To 7 p.m., he added.


