PHC nurse jumps into a well, dies in Tirupattur

March 21, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old nurse of Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) died after she jumped into a farm well in Maratipalayam village near Alangayam town in Tirupattur on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, P. Madhu Priya, was a native of Alangayam town. Initial inquiry revealed that Priya was married to K. Pandian (35), a resident of Dharmapuri, four years ago, and they have two children. However, due to differences between them, she has been living alone with her two children in Alangayam. She was working as a staff nurse at the PHC in Nimmiyambattu, a tribal village, for the past two years.

Police said around 10.30 a.m., she was talking to a male friend in Maratipalayam village. Due to a heated argument between them, Priya suddenly jumped into a nearby well. Immediately, farmers and other residents rushed to the spot and alerted Alangayam police. Along with firefighters, police retrieved the body.

A case has been registered. As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, an inquiry by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Vaniyambadi, has been initiated, police said.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available in TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

