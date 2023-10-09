Pegatron Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. registered in Chennai

October 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apple supplier Pegatron has registered a new company Pegatron Electronics India Private Limited.

The Taiwanese firm has registered the new company with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Pegatron Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.’s business activity is described as manufacture of other communication equipment. Based in Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu, near Chennai, the company has a paid up capital of ₹1 crore as per the information available with The Hindu.

Last year, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the Pegatron’s manufacturing unit at the Mahindra World City.

The Chennai plant was set up under the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI). The total investment in the project was ₹1,100 crore, which would employ about 14,000 people, mostly women.

In July this year, representatives of Pegatron, led by its chairman T.H. Tung, met Mr. Stalin to discuss investment opportunities in the State. Pegatron has formed a new company at a time when the State government is looking to attract more investments in the electronic manufacturing sector and gearing up to host the Global Investors Meet next year.

A senior government official said he cannot comment on the Pegatron’s new company, but said the State was in touch with all electronics manufacturers to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.