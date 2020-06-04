Parents worried about children’s mental health: study

On the United Nations Global Day of Parents, Lifology Global Parents Conclave has found from its survey of around 80,000 parents across 12 countries that around 64% of parents are confused about raising their children in the new, chaotic world.
They are worried about the financial stability and mental wellness of their children in the post-COVID world, the survey found. Lack of physical activity and need to find digital detox are weighing high on them.
Around 70% of parents who would have otherwise pushed their children to certain careers, now felt children should pursue their passion.
Rahul Nair, occupational psychologist and co-founder of Lifology, said children who have the determination to follow their passion, experience happiness that in turn leads to positive development and mental well-being.
