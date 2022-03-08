Panneerselvam urges Stalin to convene all-party meet on Mekedatu

Motion should be adopted in the Assembly against the stand of Karnataka government, he says

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu project controversy and have a motion adopted in the Assembly against the stand of the Karnataka government on the issue.

In a statement, he said the stand of Tamil Nadu had been that the project execution should not be allowed under any circumstance and there was “no question” of negotiations on the issue.

Mr. Panneerselvam referred to reported observations of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that the Centre was willing to facilitate talks between the two States on the issue.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu had been getting only “surplus flows” of the Cauvery in the light of the Karnataka government’s “refusal” to abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court, the AIADMK leader said it was regrettable that national parties in Tamil Nadu had been keeping mum on the issue, even though their counterparts in Karnataka had been calling for the construction of a dam in Mekedatu.

Women’s day

In a separate release, the AIADMK party said Mr. Panneerselvam and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami had cut a cake at the party headquarters to mark Women’s Day. They presented several gifts to a large number of women. They also took part in a feast organised on the occasion.