Panneerselvam expresses concern over reports on Teachers' Recruitment Board

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday expressed concern over reports in sections of the press on the proposal of merging the Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB) with the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC).

In a statement, he traced the history of the establishment of the Board and said that over 1.6 lakh teachers for schools and colleges were recruited by the TRB since 1987. The purpose behind the formation of the Board was to expedite the process of recruitment of teachers for government educational institutions. By merging it with the TNPSC, there might be delay in filling the vacancies for the posts of teachers.

Mr. Panneerselvam appealed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to drop any such move and take steps for improving the functioning of the TRB.