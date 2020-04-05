Over one lakh people home quarantined in Erode district: Collector

With 32 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Erode district so far, a total of 29,834 families comprising 1,09,837 persons are on home quarantine as of Sunday.

Erode Collector C. Kathiravan told presspersons that currently 89 persons were in the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Of them, 28 had tested positive. Four more who tested positive were admitted to the E.S.I Hospital in Coimbatore. He said that 15 more samples were sent to the laboratory and the report is awaited while 46 persons had tested negative so far.

“A total of 29,834 families in Erode City, Gobichettipalayam Municipal areas, Bhavani and Sathyamangalam were home quarantined and were monitored by medical teams," he added. He said that door-to-door survey will begin soon in the district to check for symptoms in people. Mr. Kathiravan asked the public not to panic and ensure personal distancing at all places.