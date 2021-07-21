Outsourcing method of recruitment scrapped: TN MEdical Minister

TN govt proposes direct recruitments, scrapping outsourcing method of recruitment, in a bid to support workers

Tamil Nadu Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday said the government has cancelled the outsourcing method of recruitment.

“There will be no new appointments through outsourcing. All will be direct recruitments from now. Since private agencies benefit, and workers would not benefit to a large extent in the case of outsourcing, we have cancelled this method of recruitment,” Mr. Subramanian told reporters on July 21, Wednesday.

There are nearly 30,000 persons in the Health department who were either appointed on contract basis or through outsourcing in the State, he said, adding: “In the last 10 years, the government did not take any measures to regularise their services. Wherever we go, they are petitioning us for regularisation of services.”

He said the issue would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister once the lockdown ends. “We will take up department-wise measures - starting from sanitation workers to doctors, see who is on contract basis or outsourced, and who is required for the department. They will be regularised as per rules,” he added. Work to hold consultations with officials department-wise, number of persons working on temporary basis, number of vacancies in the department and who can be prioritised would be taken up, he added.

The Minister said that no contract workers were removed from service, and their work period is extended till December this year.