‘Opposition union workers discriminated in TNSTCs’

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday said the transport unions in Tamil Nadu were overrun by those who identify with the unions of the ruling party and their allies while others were being discriminated against.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations should be unbiased and functional for everyone.

“Every time there is a change in government in Tamil Nadu, the ruling party dominates the corporations,” he said.

“Those from the unions of Opposition parties have been denied the opportunity to continue in the same routes they were plying so far,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that unions could have political slants but the government and transport corporation belong to everyone.

“The workers in the corporation work for its growth,” he said.

“Allowing political discrimination will not help the corporations to grow,” Dr. Ramadoss added.