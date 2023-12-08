HamberMenu
Now is not the time to criticise the government, says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI

December 08, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the aftermaths of the torrential downpour, actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan on Friday said it was not the time to criticise the State Government and urged everyone to “work on the ground” to help those affected by Cyclone Michaung.

Mr. Haasan said the State government, which had braced for 20 centimetres of rain, was caught off guard. “It is not important to debate over who should be held responsible. The people don’t deserve to go through this (flooding) ordeal,” he said.

Speaking to presspersons while overseeing relief work at the party’s headquarters, Mr. Haasan said, “The after-effects of Cyclone Michaung is much more than what we expected. This is not the time to criticise... we have to start working on the ground. That’s how we (MNM) have always been,” adding that the State government could be criticised at a “later date.”

“It is more important to help the people and work with experts and plan ahead. The effects of climate change are seen everywhere. We need to cater to people’s immediate requirements,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said the State government machinery cannot immediately reach out to people, and highlighted the importance of their participation. “Today, we have relief materials for 5,000 people, which will be distributed in Ponneri, Tiruvottriyur, Villivakkam, R.K. Nagar, Egmore, Saidapet, Sholinganallur, Perambur, Royapuram and Velachery. In Velachery, we have set up a kitchen where food for 5,000 people will be cooked. Two medical camps are also functional,” he said.

