Not ‘refugee’, but ‘rehabilitation’ camps for Lankan Tamils henceforth

CM M.K. Stalin said it was not appropriate to call them refugees “when we are all there for them”

A day after he announced a welfare package of ₹317 crore, which includes rebuilding houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in various camps across Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that the refugee camps would henceforth be renamed rehabilitation camps.

Intervening in the speech of a legislator, who lauded the CM for the welfare package in the House, Mr. Stalin said it was not appropriate to call them refugee camps. They are not refugees “when we are all there for them.” Amidst thumping of desks in the House, Mr. Stalin said henceforth the refugee camps housing the Sri Lankan Tamils would be called rehabilitation camps.

Since 1983, 3,04,269 Lankan Tamils have arrived in Tamil Nadu and of them 58,822 people belonging to 18,944 families are housed in 108 camps spread across 29 districts and 34,087 people are living elsewhere after due registration.