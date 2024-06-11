Nominations invited for ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 11, 2024 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CavinKare, in association with the Madras Management Association (MMA), has opened nominations for the 13th edition of the ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024. Companies with an annual turnover of not more than ₹50 crore in 2022-23 can apply.

Nominations could be made through https://ckinnovationawards.in/ or by a missed call to +91 97899 60398. The last date to submit the nomination entries is July 8, 2024.

The CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards celebrate entrepreneurial excellence under three distinct categories, recognising the distinctiveness and impact of innovative products or services. The awards focus on the uniqueness, scalability, sustainability, and societal benefits of the innovations. Winners will be awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and will receive comprehensive support in areas such as marketing, finance, design, packaging, patent application, R&D, and human resources, a press release said.

