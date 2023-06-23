HamberMenu
No decision on PM candidate at Patna meeting but parties resolved to consolidate against BJP, says TN CM Stalin

Stalin said he put forth seven suggestions including forming an alliance under the leadership of a party that wields influence in the State

June 23, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addresses the media after attending the Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna, in Chennai, on June 23, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addresses the media after attending the Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna, in Chennai, on June 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Opposition parties' meet at Patna did not decide on fielding a common prime ministerial candidate but have resolved to consolidate all democratic forces to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on June 23.

All the parties that attended the meet were very clear that the BJP should not be allowed to win again, he said. "I had stressed that the parties should remain firm on their goal to defeat the BJP," the Chief Minister said upon his arrival here from Patna.

Briefing reporters on his visit, Mr. Stalin said he put forth seven suggestions including forming an alliance under the leadership of a party that wields influence in the State, and if this was not possible, then seat sharing could be considered.

He also suggested that there should be no post-poll alliance, but a common minimum programme should be agreed upon, and common candidates should be nominated where required.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / national elections

