A video on Narasinghapettai nagaswaram that was recently granted the Geographical Indication tag.

A video on Narasinghapettai nagaswaram that was recently granted the Geographical Indication tag.

Narasinghapettai, a village in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, holds an important place in the world of Carnatic music. It is home to the Narasinghapettai Nagaswaram, a classic wind instrument. Families of artisans who excel in making the nagaswaram have resided in this village for many years. Now, the .Narasinghapettai nagaswaram has been granted the Geographical Indication tag

The nagaswaram is a wind instrument that is an integral part of Carnatic concerts, weddings, festivals and temple ceremonies. Its sonorous nature draws attention to the performance of temple rituals and social celebrations. The Nagaswaram is made from the wood of acha maram, a tree known for its sturdy features. In the present day, however, the nagaswaram makers use the wood from Chettinadu’s old pillars.