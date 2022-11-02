Moderate to heavy rain likely for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 01:22 IST

Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lighting is likely over 22 districts of TN.

Heavy rain in Chennai on November 1, 2022. According the weather department the rain likely to continue. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

In a statement issued by the regional weather department said “Moderate to Heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours.” It further added that moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Villupuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Thirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours. The statement added that light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal during the next three hours.



