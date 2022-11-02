Tamil Nadu rains updates | Thunderstorm nowcast for the State, Puducherry, Karaikal

Following heavy showers in Tamil Nadu, a holiday was declared for schools in at least 8 districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet

Rains that began overnight on Tuesday lashed Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and suburbs and led to inundation in a string of localities in the city and on the outskirts. The rain continued to wreak havoc and two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the State.

There was widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and showers ranged between 1 CM to 9 CM, which includes Cauvery delta areas and coastal regions like Kanyakumari. The Northeast monsoon rains commenced in Tamil Nadu on 29 October. Following the heay showers, the city witnessed heavy traffic congestion and two subways were also closed.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a virtual meeting of top officials on monsoon preparedness and instructed officials to work in cohesion and directed them to take swift action on complaints. The Chennai Corporation has launched a helpline number 1913 to enable city residents to report for any civic issues during the rains. Flood control room landline numbers for the Corporation in Ripon Buildings are 044 -25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208.

Puducherry

Thunderstorm nowcast for the State, Puducherry, Karaikal

As per the forecast, moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore, districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during the next three hours.

Vellore

Holiday for schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu

In view of the day-long showers that lashed Tamil Nadu, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges where schools were closed in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai districts. A holiday was also declared for schools and colleges in the Ranipet district due to rain. The holiday was also declared for primary and middle schools only in the Tirupattur district