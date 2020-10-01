Tamil Nadu

MLA wants vacancies filled

Vayyapuri Manikantan

Vayyapuri Manikantan  

Muthialpet legislator Vayyapuri Manikantan on Wednesday requested Director-General of Police Balaji Srivastava to fill the vacancies in the police station in the area on a priority basis.

In a letter to the DGP, the MLA said 32 posts, including that of a woman sub-inspector, were lying vacant in the police station. Due to lack of manpower, the police station was not able to perform its tasks, he said. People of his constituency were living in constant fear after a spate in crimes, he said, urging the DGP to fill the vacancies immediately.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2020 2:21:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mla-wants-vacancies-filled/article32737078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story