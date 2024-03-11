Marathon organised to promote organ donation

March 11, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Children aged between three and 15 participated in a marathon to promote organ donation at Rajarathinam stadium on Sunday.

The event was organised by Mohan Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that promotes organ donation.

Rohit Toshniwal, Director of Toshniwal Instruments, and Pareenathran, Deputy Director of NCC Tamil Nadu, participated in the event.

Recipients of paediatric organs were the special guests.

For more information on organ donation, dial toll-free numbers 18001037100 or 9444607000.