Man held for stealing two-wheelers in Walajah, Arcot towns

Published - May 15, 2024 09:31 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Walajah police for stealing two-wheelers from Walajah and Arcot towns in Ranipet on Wednesday.

Police said the arrested person was S. Srinivasan, a resident of Anandalai village near Walajah town. Srinivasan was caught during a vehicle check at the police check post on Walajah - Sholinghur Main Road on the outskirts of the town. When the police inquired about his personal details, Srinivasan gave contradictory statements and had no valid documents.

Subsequently, he was taken to the police station. During an inquiry, he revealed that he had stolen at least five two-wheelers in the town and its outskirts in the past few weeks. The stolen two-wheelers had been sold online to persons in other districts and cities for lesser prices.

Police arrested him after registering a case. The cops also recovered five two-wheelers from his hideout. He is lodged at the sub-jail in Walajah town. Further investigation is on, police said.

