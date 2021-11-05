Tamil Nadu

Man, child on two-wheeler killed near Kottakuppam as country firecrackers explode

The mangled remains of the two-wheeler that the man and his son were on   | Photo Credit: S S Kumar

A man and his seven-year-old-son were killed, after a sack of country crackers, being transported on the man’s two-wheeler, exploded near Kottakuppam on Thursday. Two by-standers also sustained burn injuries in the incident.

Kalainesan (37) was riding his two-wheeler, taking his son, Pradeesh, and a bag full of country crackers, allegedly manufactured by him with the help of his father-in-law at Ariankuppam. He was proceeding from his father-in-law’s house in Koonimedu to Kakkayankuppam. When the vehicle reached the boundary between Puducherry and Kottakuppam, the crackers exploded, killing them instantly.

The by-standers, Ganesan and Sharafudhin, have been admitted to JIPMER, police said.

Police have registered a case against the victim’s father-in-law.


Nov 5, 2021

