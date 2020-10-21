Man booked for issuing rape threat to actor’s daughter

Vijay Sethupathi had faced criticism over his role in cricketer’s biopic

The cyber crime wing of the Chennai police booked a Twitter user for issuing a rape threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter over Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic controversy.

The user, who goes by the Twitter handle @itsrithikrajh, on Monday issued a rape threat to the actor’s daughter, with a photograph of the father-daughter duo.

Several associations made online complaints and a few anonymous complaints were also received by the cyber crime wing.

“There has been lot of concern on social media regarding the comments made online against a celebrity. On receipt of complaints to this effect, a case has been registered in the cyber cell,” City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar tweeted, in response to the demands on social media. The police also said that Mr. Sethupathi’s representative had lodged a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissionerate, and it was following the complaint that the case was registered.

The man, identified as Rithik Raj, had been booked under various Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, enmity) and 294(b) (using obscene language) of the IPC and Section 67(b) of the IT Act (punishment for publishing material depicting children in sexually explicit act, in electronic form).

DMK MP Kanimozhi, DMDK founder Vijayakant, treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan condemned the rape threat made against Mr. Sethupathi’s daughter. Recently, similar threats were issued against Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter after poor performance of the team in the Indian Premier League.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said on social media: “The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi’s #daughter is not only barbaric, but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society. Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator.”

Mr. Vijayakant said he was shocked by the rape threats issued against the children of Mr. Sethupathi and Mr. Dhoni. “If someone disagrees with their activities, they can be criticised in a respectful manner. But nobody has the right to say nasty things about their family and children,” Mr. Vijayakant said. “Social media should be used to exchange ideas, not for these activities. Those who made these rape threats against the children of Vijay Sethupathi and Dhoni should be given strong punishment,” he said.

Ms. Premalatha also demanded that severe action be taken against those responsible for making the comments against Mr. Dhoni and Mr. Sethupathi.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said disagreements with Mr. Sethupathi should not be used to attack his daughter. “This is the height of indecency and perversion,” he said. I urge the State government to take action against the person who made the comments,” he said.