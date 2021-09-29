Man arrested for duping job-seeker with fake promises

Uthirakumar had collected ₹10 lakh from R. Shanthi, 53 of Melmalayanur, promising employment for her son at Chennai Airport.

The District Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of cheating a job-seeker by offering placement at the Chennai Airport. According to the police, Uthirakumar of Pennagar village near Gingee, had collected ₹10 lakh from R. Shanthi, 53 of Melmalayanur, promising employment for her son Avinash at Chennai Airport.

The victim got to know the accused through mutual acquaintances. Uthirakumar allegedly took cash from Shanthi in multiple instalments. But there was no word from him after that. When she contacted Uthirakumar demanding return of he money, he allegedly issued a fake appointment letter with Airports Authority of India (AAI).

When Avinash and his mother subsequently approached AAI, they realised that the letter were fake and lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police in Villupuram. Uthirakumar was arrested and remanded in custody.