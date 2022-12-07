Loyola Institutions ink deal with Seattle University

  1. EPaper
December 07, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seattle University, Washington, U.S., and Loyola Institutions, Chennai, on Wednesday inked an MoU to promote cultural, educational and scientific collaborations. Through this MoU, the two institutions will exchange faculty members and students for study, teaching and research and exchange invitation to scholars to participate in conferences, webinars and projects. They will have joint research activities, publications, and exchange of library resources.

Professor Eduardo Peñalver, president of Seattle University, said this MoU was for a period of five years. To a question on what kind of courses would the focus be on, he said all those details would be worked out.

A. Thomas, SJ, principal of Loyola College, said students who had schooling across the globe had edge over others in the placement and those who had education from top universities brought better results. “It is in this context the academic collaboration with top universities across the globe assumed great significance and institutions are vying with one another for good academic partners,” he added.

In the past, Loyola Institutions have signed MoUs with at least 15 other institutions, including Lille Catholic University, France; Alfred University, New York; Monash University, Malaysia; and University College, Dublin.

Chennai / university / higher education

