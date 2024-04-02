GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami campaigns during morning walk in Tirupattur

Mr. Palaniswami met traders, farmers and members of the public, while campaigning for the party’s Tiruvannamalai candidate, S. Kaliyaperumal

April 02, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami met with farmers, traders and members of the public during his morning walk in Tirupattur, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami met with farmers, traders and members of the public during his morning walk in Tirupattur, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in T.N., Edappadi K. Palaniswami met members of the public and traders at the common market in Sakthi Nagar in Tirupattur town, and campaigned for the party’s Tiruvannamalai Parliamentary constituency candidate, S. Kaliyaperumal, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Accompanied by party leaders including former Minister K.C. Veeramani, who is in-charge of Tirupatur district for the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami spent about 20 minutes, interacting with traders and members of the public, some of whom also took selfies with him. He also enquired with farmers about sales at the vegetable market, and sought votes for his party’s candidate, while distributing pamphlets to the traders and the public.

Along with party cadres, he had tea at a roadside shop before leaving for a meeting with local party leaders and functionaries in the town. Later in the day, Mr. Palaniswami will campaign in the town on a vehicle before proceeding to Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

The Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency comprises the Jolarpet, Tirupattur, Chengam, Tiruvannamalai, Kilpennathur and Kalasapakkam Assembly constituencies. The first two Assembly constituencies come under Tirupattur district while the remaining four constituencies fall under Tiruvannamalai district.

